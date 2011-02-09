Local Bieber fans featured at L.A. movie premiere

By Lee Peck - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Barbe High School sophomores Jordan Polito and Taylor Matte share a love for pop star Justin Bieber.

"We are huge fans," said Matte.

The girls know his music and like any fan they sing along word for word. They've entered countless contests to meet Bieber, even coming close to being featured in one of his music videos. But for these best friends, it seems persistence has finally paid off.

From video made by girls: "Justin, Justin... You heard right that 3-D movie is out of site! Louisiana we're proud of you, watch us show our Bieber love so true."

To promote his biopic movie "Never Say Never," Bieber asked his fans to promote it. One from every state was chosen to make a video. Showing their love and pride, the Louisiana girls made the cut. Their video was one of two shown at the film's L.A. premiere Tuesday night.

"It was a big surprise! We were freaking out. We started jumping and screaming," said Polito and Matte.

Watching it on a live Internet stream, the girls are sure Bieber heard them loud and clear. Now more than ever they're determined to meet him.

"His motto is, 'never say never,' - Like him we will never give up. So we are just going to keep trying. Maybe he will surprise us," said Polito and Matte.

After school let out the girls headed to Baton Rouge, where they attended a viewing of the Louisiana premiere of "Never Say Never," which opens in theaters on Friday.

