State Police find 90 pounds of pot during I-10 stop

The following is a news release from the Louisiana State Police:

On February 8, 2011, troopers stopped a 2008 GMC pickup for a traffic violation on Interstate 10 eastbound near milepost 47 in Jefferson Davis Parish. A canine alerted troopers to the presence of drugs inside the vehicle. The vehicle was searched and approximately 90 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $90,000 was located in the vehicle.

Detectives with the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations with the assistance of agents from the U.S. Border Patrol interviewed the driver, 24-year-old Jesus Ortuno of Lawrenceville, GA, and other vehicle occupants, 26-year-old Oscar Nieto Pina, 20-year-old Valentin Rivera Garcia, and 21-year-old Marino Rivera Lorado, all of Hattisburg, GA.

All four subjects were charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Pina and Ortuno were booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish Jail. Garcia and Lorado were released to the custody of the U.S. Border Patrol.