Plumber responds to angry customer's complaints - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Plumber responds to angry customer's complaints

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The owner of a Lake Charles plumbing company that was the subject of a story we aired Tuesday is responding to an angry customer's complaints.

Lake Charles Roto Rooter owner Darren Stidham says the employee responding to Connie Gawith's call was not a licensed plumber but is working to complete his certification. 

"Our goal is to get his license.  Six others would've been able to present their licenses," Stidham said.

Stidham said despite the disagreements with Gawith, his company is still reputable and was working to answer the high volume of calls received last week during the winter weather.

"We have six licensed plumbers.  Ten men total.  It was cold and out of the six, only three showed up that day," Stidham said.

Stidham says the agreement with Gawith was fulfilled when they repaired the first leaking pipe they discovered.  Stidham says he stands by the prices he quoted Gawith for repairing leaks at her mother's house 

"The first price was given at $500. She asked us to leave and she wasn't going to spend that kind of money. We went back, tried to reassess it just to get her water on. We brought it down to 249 or whatever the cents was and get the ok. We gave her the price up front, started the work, put the water on. Another leak [was discovered} under the house. We went back to assess the situation with another price to continue the repair.>

Stidham says in most cases, they would return the customer's money when they're not satisfied.  But in this case, his company wasn't paid for the work.

Stidham estimates his company has responded to thousands of calls with few complaints.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-05-19 20:36:55 GMT
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

  • WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:55 AM EDT2018-05-19 08:55:09 GMT
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly