Two arrested for burglary, theft in Lake Charles

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – On January 13, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office detectives received a call in reference to a burglary where a television and a laptop computer were stolen from a home in Lake Charles.

After a three week long investigation, on February 8, detectives arrested Samson M. Guillory, Jr., 25, and Contessa L. Guillory, 26, both of 1644 Ira Breaux Road, Apt. A., Lake Charles, in connection with the burglary.



When questioned by detectives, Contessa Guillory confirmed to entering the residence through a broken window and stealing the items. Samson Guillory, Jr. admitted to pawning the stolen items. Both were booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with two counts of simple burglary and two counts of theft. Contessa Guillory was also charged with simple criminal damage to property.

The stolen items were recovered at a local pawn shop and returned to the owner.

Samson Guillory's bond was set at $6,000 and Contessa Guillory's bond was set at $13,000.

CPSO Detective Stan Mott is the lead investigator on this case.