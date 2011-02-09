Texas man arrested for possession of cocaine

ST. MARTIN PARISH, LA (KPLC) - Authorities with the Louisiana State Police arrested a Texas man on Wednesday during a traffic stop after approximately 13.28 kilos of cocaine were found in his vehicle.

Just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday, troopers observed a green Land Rover traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 near milepost 114.

Troopers stopped the vehicle, driven by 32-year-old Michael Behnkie of Harris, Texas, after observing the vehicle travel onto the shoulder several times.

During the traffic stop, troopers obtained permission to search the vehicle. Authorities found approximately 13.28 kilos of cocaine worth an estimated street value of $265,000.

Behnkie was arrested and booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center. He was charged with improper lane use, no driver's license, and possession with the intent to distribute cocaine.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.