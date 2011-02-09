Rosepine woman arrested for cyberstalking

The following is a news release from the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office:

Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office announces the arrest of Kayla Marie Bordelon, age 24, of Rosepine.



The arrest is the result of an investigation which was initiated in November of 2010 in that a complaint of harassment was received by the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office. The initial report was filed by a family member of Bordelon.

Further investigation resulted in several subpoenas being issued to a social networking web site as well as internet service providers.

The information obtained from the subpoenas identified Kayla Bordelon as the individual sending harassing messages to her own family members. It was found that Bordelon created two ‘fictitious' social networking website pages in the names of acquaintances and sent numerous messages to herself and other family members from those pages.

Sheriff Craft advises that "The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office will use all technological advances available to law enforcement to pursue this type of crime. The internet is no longer a safe haven for persons who commit crimes and wish to remain anonymous. Law enforcement now has the ability to track offenders who use the internet and prosecution will be sought against those who violate the rights of others through the use of the internet. "

Kayla Bordelon was arrested on February 8, 2011 on thirteen counts of Cyberstalking with a bond of $ 1300.00.

Louisiana Law recognizes Cyberstalking as any electronically communicated word or language threatening to inflict harm on a person or family member, the use of electronic communication to repeatedly harass, threaten, or terrify another person, or the use of electronic communication to make any false statement concerning death, injury, illness, indecent conduct, or criminal conduct.

The investigation of additional reports for Improper Telephone Communication and an alleged battery report filed with the Rosepine Police Department by Bordelon and members of her family, led to her arrest on February 9, 2011, on two counts of Improper Telephone Communication, one count of False Swearing, and one count of Criminal Mischief for filing a false police report. Bonds in the February 9th arrest have not been set at the time of this release. Bordelon remains in the Vernon Parish Jail on a probation hold.