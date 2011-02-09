Colombian student masters English at Lacassine High - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Colombian student masters English at Lacassine High

By Crystal Price - bio | email

LACASSINE, LA (KPLC) - A student from Colombia is mastering the English language and writing high quality poetry shortly after moving to Jeff Davis Parish.

Valentina Aristizabal has attended Lacassine High School since August 2009. The tenth grader's family is involved with the sugar mill industry in Lacassine.

Aristizabal knew little English upon arrival and relied heavily on her interpreters for help on completing school work.

"I got here and I didn't understand anything," said Aristizabal. "The first day I went to school I went crazy and felt like my head was about to explode. I didn't get anything."

Aristizabal said she became more comfortable with learning and speaking the English language with the help of her English teacher and interpreter at Lacassine High School.

"When she first came she was very shy and insecure," said Martha Bowers, Aristizabal's interpreter. "But now she has conquered the language."

Aristizabal has also began writing American poetry in addition to mastering the speaking of the English language. The English student currently wrote a poem discussing her experience so far in southwest Louisiana.

"I always wanted to come here and see how life was, but then I started missing Colombia," said Aristizabal. "That's when I decided to start writing about it."

Virginia Sherrill, Aristizabal's English teacher, added that her student has no idea how far she has come with the English language.

"By talking to her I can tell that English is not her first language, but through her work I wouldn't have ever known," said Virginia Sherrill, Valentina's English teacher at Lacassine High School. "She does that well."

Aristizabal added that she plans to continue writing poetry. The Lacassine student does not know how long her and her family will be living in Lacassine. However, Aristizabal does hope to stay as long as possible so she can earn a degree in criminal justice.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-05-19 20:36:55 GMT
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

  • WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:55 AM EDT2018-05-19 08:55:09 GMT
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly