LSP gaming division says all casino proposals are suitable

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana State Police gaming division presented to the state's Gaming Control Board on Wednesday the findings of its suitability study on the three companies vying for the state's last gaming license.

The board heard from State Police about both proposals for projects in Lake Charles. The LSP gaming division says both proposals - Saint Gabriel Downs' Hard Rock proposal and Dan Lee's Mojito Pointe proposal - have both been deemed suitable projects for Lake Charles and the state of Louisiana.

A third proposal, a project proposed by Penn Gaming that would locate near New Orleans, was also found suitable for the state.

The board will vote on who gets the license Thursday, February 17.

