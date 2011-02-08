Kendrick Johnson faces murder charges

By Adam Hooper - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The East Baton Rouge parish Sheriff's Office have arrested Kendrick Johnson in connection with the murder of Jarrett Stanley of Lake Charles, and Latonya Wright. On Monday the two bodies were discovered in the trunk of a car, in Baton Rouge. Kendrick Johnson has been booked into the East Baton Rouge parish jail on two counts of first degree murder.

Days after they were notified of Jarrett Stanley's death family members agreed to speak to 7 News about the young man they knew and loved.

"I even called his phone a night afterwards. I didn't want to believe that was true," said Jarrett's Mother, Jean Stanley.

"He had his ups and downs, and his faults, and everything. But, why would someone want to do this to him?" said Jarrett's Father.

The East Baton Rouge parish Sheriff's Office is expected to release more information on their investigation on Wednesday morning.

