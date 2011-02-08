Bayou state improves highway safety rating

By Michael Addison - email

Finally, there's some good news about Louisiana's roads.

The group Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety has issued a report that places Louisiana among the top states regarding strong laws designed to protect motorists.

In fact, Louisiana was one of only seven states to improve their ratings with the safety group.

Color-coded ratings are used to rank states, with green being the highest. Louisiana, the District of Colombia and 14 other states, were the only ones to achieve a "green" rating.

The ratings are based on whether states have adopted some or all of 15 model laws that include a variety of safety issues such as seat belt usage, motorcycle helmets, impaired driving, and teen drivers.

