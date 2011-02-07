Hornets Fall to Lowly T' wolves

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Kevin Love had 27 points and 17 rebounds, and the struggling Minnesota Timberwolves maintained their surprising dominance of the playoff-contending New Orleans Hornets with a 104-92 victory Monday night. Minnesota's second double-digit win over New Orleans this season might have been a costly one, though. Michael Beasley, who had 14 points, had to be helped off the floor with a left leg injury and starting center Darko Milicic departed with a strained left hip flexor.
The injuries meant more action for Nikola Pekovic and Anthony Tolliver, who each scored 12 points. Minnesota hit 11 3-pointers and made all 25 of its free throws. Chris Paul had 17 points and 13 assists for the Hornets, who have lost three straight and five of six.
