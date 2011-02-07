Moss Bluff woman attacked

By Adam Hooper - bio | email

Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - Late Sunday evening, on January, 30, Kayla Fisher noticed a suspicious looking vehicle following her while on her way home from a friends house. She said the vehicle would flash the headlights, signaling her to pull over. After Kayla ignored their attempts to get her to stop, the vehicle sped ahead and blocker her at a stop sign. An unknown woman and unknown man got out of the vehicle.

"She had a cigarette. She was asking for a cigarette lighter. I had the doors locked and I wasn't going to roll down the windows, or anything," said Kayla Fisher.

After Kayla refused to roll down the window the woman used a hard object to break out the windows, and began to beat Fisher over the head. At the hospital Kayla would need stitches in her ear, and several staples in her head, to stop the bleeding. Looking back on her attack, Kayla is still having a hard time coping with her traumatic experience.

"I can't sleep at night. I am scared when I hear little noises in the house, or if I hear somebody goes to the bathroom, I get really scared. I did nothing to deserve this, at all," said Fisher.

If you have any information that could lead police to the people responsible call Crime Stoppers at 439-2222.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.