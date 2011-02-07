Investigators: Dry Creek fire "suspicious"

By Lee Peck - bio | email

DRY CREEK, LA (KPLC) - New developments in last week's fire in a Dry Creek home where a mother and her two children were found dead inside. The case could be going in a different direction as investigators are now calling the fire "suspicious."

The fire was called in Wednesday morning at a home off Kings Road. The brick home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived, two nearby cars melted from the extreme heat. Inside they would find the bodies of 40-year-old Patricia Kreuzberger and her two young daughters, 10-year-old Mya and 5-year-old Nichole.

"It's a very limited amount of evidence left. The building is burnt to the ground and when the fire department arrived the entire building was burning. They could not even get inside to attempt a rescue," said State Fire Marshal Butch Browning.

But further investigation by the State Fire Marshal and Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office reveals things may not be as they first appeared.

"It's through some findings of the different agencies that have raised some doubt," said Beauregard Parish Chief Deputy Joe Toler.

Toler says those findings have them now calling the fire "suspicious."

"There are some things that are not adding up with this investigation," said Toler.

One of the questions still unanswered is how the fire started? According to investigators the home had no working gas, but did have a fire place that was rarely used. Meanwhile the Calcasieu Coroner's Office is assisting with the autopsies. Still no word on an official cause of death.

At this time, investigators are being tight-lipped on why there's raised suspicion, but are asking the public for help:

"We're asking if there was anything a passerby may have noticed. Anybody that could have been going to work along that route. It was along Hwy 113. Perhaps someone may have seen something or observed something in the area we would surely like to know," said Toler.

A reward is being offered for information. The number to call is Beauregard Crime Stoppers: 337-462-8918. All calls are confidential.

Funeral services for all three victims will be held tomorrow at 11 a.m. at Dry Creek Baptist Church.

