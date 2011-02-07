Authorities make pot bust on I-10

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – On Saturday, February 5, at around 10:00 a.m., a detective with the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force (C.A.T. Team) conducted a stop on a car at mile marker 29 traveling east on I-10 for a traffic violation.

After the driver, Rashae N. Prince, 23, of Hattiesburg, MS, began to act suspiciously during the traffic stop, the detective asked for permission from Prince to search the car and she refused.

A CPSO K-9 named "Basco," a Belgian Tervuren, alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from the car. After searching the car, the detective located over 55 pounds of marijuana in a suitcase in the trunk, with an estimated street value of over $55,000.

Prince was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Judge Michael Canaday set her bond at $175,000.

CPSO Sgt. Jeff Cole is the arresting deputy.