Barbe football coach Jimmy Shaver stepping down

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - For three decades, Jimmy Shaver molded and shaped Barbe Buccaneers football in his own image. After 29 years as the head football coach, Shaver is now retiring, and that era is coming to an end.

"I really believe that it's time for me to step down and to take another look at life while I'm still healthy and appreciate the things we have," said Shaver.

Since taking over the program in 1982, Shaver is 237-100 all time. He has made 27 trips to the state playoffs, three trips to the 5A semifinals, and has never had a losing season.

Coach Shaver says none of his success would have been possible without his coaching staff and players. He adds that he will miss the comradery with the coaches, and watching freshmen come in as "young lads" before leaving as young men.

Shaver's game plan may have changed now that he's retired, but that doesn't mean you won't see him around.

"I built this stadium and planted this grass, so I'm not just going to walk away from it. I'll probably be on the sideline, but there will be no stress."

