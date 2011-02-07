Controlled burns planned this month in Cameron Parish

By Michael Addison - email

CAMERON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - U.S. Fish and Wildlife service officials will oversee prescribed burns this month in five areas of Cameron Parish.

Sabine National Wildlife Refuge officials plan to do several prescribed burns this month in the area west of Beach Canal to Sabine Lake.

Officials say the burns could affect coastal communities and traffic on LA Highway 82, but will minimize the risk of catastrophic wildfires.

