Lake area motorists face icy morning commute - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake area motorists face icy morning commute

By Crystal Price - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Road closures and icy conditions created a dangerous commute for motorists in southwest Louisiana on Friday morning.

The Department of Transportation and Development worked non-stop from Thursday afternoon into Friday morning to de-ice roads and bridges in the five parish region.

"We've had trucks out on the road through this whole time period going on almost 24 hours," said White.

The DOTD focused on the major bridges and highways throughout the five parish region. The agency also assisted law enforcement agencies with wrecks as well.

Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to at least 38 weather related crashes in the lake area since the icy conditions entered the area on Thursday night.

"The icy conditions have affected those traveling out there," said White. "We've seen numerous wrecks as a result."

The DOTD remained on standby throughout the day on Friday to assist with any icy related weather conditions on the roads.

"Hopefully this is going to start to dissipate and go away and temperatures will warm up and we'll be able to get back to our normal routine," said White.

The National Weather Service advised motorists to not drive on the roadways through the day on Friday if at all possible.

