Plumbers, electric crews stay busy during icy weather - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Plumbers, electric crews stay busy during icy weather

By Brandon Richards - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES LA (KPLC-TV) – As Southwest Louisiana tries to recover from the winter weather, it's been a busy week for both plumbers and electricity crews.

Maury Harrington, owner of Able Plumbing, says his crew of five has been busy since Wednesday.

"Wednesday and [Thursday] we're extremely busy," said Harrington. "We did over 80 service calls."

Harrington said his men worked about six extra hours on both days.

"We just didn't leave until everything was done," said Harrington.

Harrington says most of the calls his business received were because of frozen and busted pipes.

The average bill was well over a hundred dollars.

Harrington says folks can save a lot of money the next time there is freezing weather by making sure their pipes are wrapped, their homes insulated and that their water stays dripping.

As for electricity crews, many of them stayed busy well into Friday evening, repairing power lines that had given way because of the ice that had accumulated on them.

On Friday evening most of the remaining outages were in Jeff Davis and Beauregard Parishes.

REPORTING POWER OUTAGES:

To report power outages, you should call your local electric company.

Most residents of Southwest Louisiana can call Entergy at 1-800-068-8243.

Residents in Beauregard Parish should call Beauregard Electric at 1-800-367-0275.

