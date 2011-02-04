Power outages begin across Calcasieu, Beauregard, and beyond

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - An estimated 2,000 customers were in the dark Friday morning across Calcasieu and Beauregard Parishes. Beauregard Electric reported around 1,000 of those live in the Moss Bluff area.

Entergy officials reported a few outages in the Lake Charles area but the harder hit areas were in the Jennings and Welsh areas. Around 400 customers were without power just before 7am Friday.

If you're a Beauregard Electric customer, call (800) 367-0275 to report outages. Entergy customers can call (800) 968-8243.