Protecting livestock during wintry weather

By Brandon Richards - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES LA (KPLC-TV) – In wintry weather like Thursday's, it's important to remember people aren't the only ones who need to be protected.

Plants and animals are also at risk.

Experts say you should either cover your plants or bring them inside. You should also bring your pets inside.

Of course some pets, like livestock, aren't meant for the indoors, unless it's a barn.

That's how the cattle at the 72nd Southwest District Livestock and Rodeo Show are being cared for.

Show manager Tommy Shields said all the cattle really need is a barn and plenty of food.

"They work pretty well with the cold," said Shields. "As long as you keep them well fed, as long as you keep them with fresh water and allow them to drink…they're fine."

And the inclement weather did not appear to have any impact on the livestock and rodeo show. The show remained open on Thursday.

However, Shields did say some participants chose to load up their livestock a little early and head home just in case the roadways froze over.

The livestock and rodeo attracts participants from seven parishes. It's one of the oldest and largest shows of its kind in Louisiana. The event runs through February 5th.

