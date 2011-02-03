Lake Charles man arrested for carnal knowledge of a juvenile

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – On January 25, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office detectives received a complaint in reference to Leonard Smith, Jr., 23, of Lake Charles, having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 14 year old girl.

During the investigation, detectives spoke with Smith who confirmed these allegations.

On January 31, Smith was arrested and booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with carnal knowledge of a juvenile and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Judge David Ritchie set his bond at $50,000.

CPSO Detective Dustan Abshire is the lead investigator on this case.