Jury selected in trial of Bryce Perkins

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The jury has now been selected in the trial of Bryce Perkins.

Perkins is charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of Daniel Gueringer during the Fourth of July weekend of 2009.

The twelve members of the jury and two alternates will soon be sworn in and given preliminary instructions from the judge.

Due to weather concerns, and the fact that some of the state's witnesses are stranded, the judge won't start the evidence part of the trial until Monday morning.

The jury consists of eight men and four women, including two female alternate jurors.

