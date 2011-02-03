Dry Creek mother and two children killed in house fire

By Elizabeth Temple - bio | email
LAKE CHALRES, LA (KPLC) – Flames engulfed a dry creek home killing a mother and her two young children in Dry Creek Wednesday morning. Patricia Kreuzberger, 40, and her two children Mya, 10, and Nichole, 5, were trapped inside the home at the time, but Fire Marshal Butch Browning says they probably died in their sleep without awakening to a smoke alarm.
"It's a very limited amount of evidence that's left. The building burnt to the ground. When the fire department arrived the entire building was burning. They could not even get inside to attempt a rescue," explained Browning.
The father, Scott Kreuzberger, was working offshore as a boat captain at the time of the fire. When he received the news his pastor, Charlie Bailey, at Dry Creek Baptist Church said, "He's really broken...upset...has lots of questions. He spoke to both of his girls [the night before the fire] and they were wanting to know when he was coming home and he talked to his wife before he went to sleep."
The once single-family home is now in ruins and fire officials say they can barely make out where the walls once stood. Browning warns, "In the days to come in the winter time in south Louisiana we'll have more deaths to come if people don't check if they have a working smoke alarm."
"Not only our church but our community has really surrounded him [Scott Kreuzberger] a lot and he's felt that. One of the first things he said to me in the truck is he was really angry at first, but that it just came to him that he knows the lord has a reason," said Bailey.
Scott Kreuzberger lost his wife and two daughters, but also has a son living in Alexandria. The fire is still under investigation and Browning said it will take several weeks to complete.
If you would like to donate to the family you can contact Dry Creek Baptist Camp at 337-328-7531.
Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.
Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon.More >>
Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon.More >>
The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...More >>
The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...More >>
The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...More >>
The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee. A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect. During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee. A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect. During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...More >>