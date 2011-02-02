South Carolina man arrested for aggravated rape

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Authorities with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office have arrested a South Carolina man for the aggravated rape of a 61-year-old woman.

On January 29, the CPSO received a complaint regarding a rape that happened back on January 17. The victim stated that 32-year-old Yancy L. Crenshaw of Westminster, South Carolina, who is an acquaintance of the victim's friend, forcefully raped her.

Crenshaw was reportedly in the area on vacation when the incident happened.

During the authorities investigation, detectives spoke with Crenshaw. They say he confirmed the allegations.

On February 1, Crenshaw was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. He was charged with aggravated rape.

His bond was set at $250,000.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.