Pitkin man accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile

VERNON PARISH, LA (KPLC) - A Pitkin man has been arrested on charges he allegedly sexually assaulted a minor.

Authorities with the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office say 51-year-old Robert Willis of Pitkin was arrested on January 29.

He was initially charged with the molestation of a juvenile and sexual battery with a $100,000 bond.

After further investigation, Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft says more allegations were brought against Willis by two more juveniles.

He has now also been charged with two counts of rape and his bond was increased to $500,000.

