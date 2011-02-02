Calcasieu schools discuss weather closing procedures

By Crystal Price - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu school administrators have decided to close school on Thursday after speaking with other agencies about the expected winter weather that will be sweeping through southwest Louisiana.

Calcasieu officials worked with the Office of Emergency Preparedness, the National Weather Service, and the Louisiana State Police to determine whether or not school would be closed on Thursday.

Road conditions are a key factor in the decision making. However, even if there is no precipitation they do consider wind chill temperatures once they go below freezing.

"When you're below 32 degrees or hovering around 32 degrees, and you've got the wind blowing, it could drop that wind chill pretty quick," said Ron Hayes, the risk manager for Calcasieu Parish Schools. "Sometimes it's a little too cold for small folks who may not be properly bundled up to be out there for buses who arrive."

Twenty school buses were taken to the bus barn for weather related repairs on Wednesday morning.

"The heater cord lines were freezing and causing the buses to overheat," said Nick Soileau, shop foreman for the transportation department. "We've been extremely busy and we have had mechanics coming in early to make sure all the buses are up and running."

