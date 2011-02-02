Fatal house fire in Dry Creek claims mother, 2 children

DRY CREEK, LA (KPLC) - The victims who died in a house fire on King Road in Dry Creek have been identified by authorities.

Officials with the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office say 40-year-old Patricia Kreuzberger and her two daughters, 10-year-old Mya and 5-year-old Nichole, died in the fire.

Reportedly, the three were in separate bedrooms in the home when the fire broke out.

Authorities responded to the fire around 6:45 a.m.

There is still no word on the cause of the fire.

