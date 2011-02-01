Man arrested for robbing 88-year-old casino patron

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana State Police arrested a man on Tuesday after they say he admitted to taking money from a woman at L'Auberge du Lac Casino Resort back in January.

Back on January 14, officials say a man grabbed money from the hands of an 88-year-old woman at L'Auberge du Lac Casino Resort.

Troopers with the LSP Gaming Enforcement Section conducted an investigation, which led them to 46-year-old Jesse Simien of Lake Charles.

Officials say Simien was interviewed and admitted to taking the money. He was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on simple robbery charges. Simple robbery carries a potential maximum penalty of 7 years in prison and a $3,000 fine.

