School bus accident near Jennings

JENNINGS, LA (KPLC) - The driver of a Jeff Davis Parish school bus carrying 39 students near Jennings ran into a ditch Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 3:15 p.m. on Dave Williams Road near Highway 26. The crash reportedly happened when the westbound bus, driven by 49-year-old Bertha Benoit of Jennings, crossed the opposing lane, entered a ditch, and rolled over.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash, and all students were taken off of the bus. Most parents reportedly came to the scene to pick up their kids.

Benoit has been charged with careless operation.

The crash remains under investigation.

