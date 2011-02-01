Three men arrested for Acadia Parish burglaries

The following is a news release from the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office:

Following an investigation by Detectives in Acadia Parish, three men have been arrested and charged with numerous burglaries in Acadia Parish.

According to Acadia Parish Sheriff Wayne Melancon, with these three arrests eight burglaries that occurred in the rural parts of Rayne westward to the Jefferson Davis parish line have been solved.

Arrested were:

Andrew J Aguilar, age 30, Nemento Avenue, Lake Charles

One count of simple burglary, bond $150,000

Justin L. Dupont, age 22, Ben Monic Drive, Evangeline

Three counts of simple burglary, bond $450,000

James Curtis Dietz, age 24 of Flaxen Lane, Evangeline

Two counts of simple burglary, Bond $300,000

Melancon stated that through the investigation, Detectives learned that most of the items that were taken during the burglaries were traded for narcotics in the Jennings area. Detectives were able to recover one television set, two weapons and one camera, which have been returned to the owner.

Investigators believe that the trio is also responsible for a burglary in the neighboring Jennings and Lafayette.

Sheriff Melancon is asking anyone with information on any of the incidents to contact the Sheriff's Office at 788-8700 or 911.