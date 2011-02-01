Sulphur woman living in Cairo shares experiences - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sulphur woman living in Cairo shares experiences

By Crystal Price - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A woman from Sulphur is currently teaching in Cairo and living under the strict curfew conditions in the midst of the political unrest in Egypt.

Beth Warner has been teaching the 2nd grade at an English language school in Cairo since October. Warner said this is the first time she has seen any type of political unrest since she moved in to Cairo.

"It was mainly people chanting and carrying signs in downtown Cairo," said Warner.

While Beth's neighborhood has been untouched, she is still affected by the strict curfew in the city.

"The state media has kind of been encouraging this panic about mass chaos," said Warner. "There's a lot of fear and concern on the part of average everyday Egyptians so they set up these neighborhood watches."

Congressman Charles Boustany is currently working with his office to bring home Louisianans working the oil industry in Cairo.

"My office has fielded some calls and we're trying to work with the state departments to get those families back safely," said Congressman Charles Boustany with the Seventh District of Louisiana.

Boustany fears oil and food prices could be on the increase if trade were to stop on the Suez Canal.

"The Suez Canal is one of the key transit points for oil globally," said Boustany. "It's a major concern to us from the standpoint of our energy security."

Boustany argues this is the time to look for energy production here at home in Louisiana.

"It makes no sense to have a moratorium in the Gulf of Mexico and to shut down American energy production at a time when we're seeing this kind of unrest in the Middle East," said Boustany.

Despite the political unrest in Egypt, the Sulphur native said she does not plan on leaving her new home.

"I have an apartment and I'm settled here," said Warner. "I guess it might sound crazy to some of your viewers, but for me it really has been safe and I'm not ready to just pick up and leave."

Warner is a 2005 graduate of Sulphur High School. The Sulphur native studied at the American University of Cairo for a year prior to moving there to teach English. 

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-05-19 20:36:55 GMT
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

  • WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:55 AM EDT2018-05-19 08:55:09 GMT
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly