Four others arrested for robbery and baseball bat beatings

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles, LA – At 11:30 this morning, the Jennings, FL Police Department and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, with information provided to them by CPSO detectives, apprehended John Billiot, 26, 2324 Royal Oak St., Apt. 4, Sulphur; Tonya Boulay Rushing, 33, 2861 Dunne St., Sulphur, in Jennings, Florida without incident. They, along with two female juveniles, were traveling north on I-75 in Florida.

The two juveniles, ages 13 and 15, have now been charged with 2 cts. armed robbery and 2 cts. aggravated robbery in the January 3rd incident where two boys were stripped of their clothes and beaten with a baseball bat in a secluded area in Edgerly. Their clothes and cell phones were taken by the suspects.

Rushing was already charged with 2 cts. aggravated battery; 2 cts. armed robbery; 2 cts. simple kidnapping; and 2 cts. contributing to the delinquency of juveniles in the January 3rd incident, as well as Billiot being charged with 2 cts. aggravated battery; 2 cts. armed robbery; and 2 cts. armed robbery with use of a firearm in the same incident.

Billiot has also been charged with attempted 2nd degree murder in the January 15th incident where a man was beaten unconscious with a baseball bat.

All four are awaiting extradition back to Calcasieu Parish.