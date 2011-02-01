Basics of Lasik, how to win free surgery

By Elizabeth Temple - bio | email

LAKE CHALRES, LA (KPLC) – Samantha Stickell dumped her glasses and contacts and went from a prescription of -9 to perfect vision.

"It was pretty much like a blob just you could see colors," said Stickell about her vision before Lasik eye surgery. After the procedure she said, "I could sit up and see my husband through the glass. I immediately wanted to start crying because it was nothing I had ever been able to do before."

Quick facts about Lasik:

Is Lasik painful?

Dr. AJ O'Byrne, an ophthalmologist at The Eye Clinic said, "It does not hurt. That night it itches and maybe sometimes feels a little gritty and the eyes burn." He said after one day those symptoms should clear.

What is the age limit for Lasik?

If you are 55 or older doctors can often times perform cataract surgery early where with lens implant to correct vision instead of Lasik. Lasik reshapes the cornea which works well from age 18 through your 40s, said Dr. O'Byrne.

Can Lasik work if your prescription is still changing?

"If there is a big change you really want to wait until things level off. Now in general if there's a small change that's not a problem," said Dr. O'Byrne.

The cost ranges from $800 all the way up to $1600 for Lasik surgery. Samantha Stickell won her surgery during The Eye Clinic's annual Lasik giveaway two years ago. To enter for a chance to win this year go to www.theeyeclinic.net. The last day to enter is Friday, February 4, 2011.

