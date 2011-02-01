Jury selection underway in Bryce Perkins murder trial

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Questioning of potential jurors is underway in the trial of Bryce Perkins. Perkins is charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of Daniel Gueringer during the Fourth of July weekend of 2009.

Those who indicated on a questionnaire they had heard about the case in the media are being questioned individually to determine if they have any preconceived notions that would prevent them from being fair and impartial jurors in the trial.

Potential jurors are being asked about what they heard from the media as well as what they may have heard about the case from conversations with people they know.

One man was excused after admitting he didn't know if he could be fair because Perkins' dad is one of his customers. A woman was excused because she used to work with the victim's mother.

Perkins is the accused gunman in the shooting death of 20-year-old Lance Corporal Daniel Gueringer. He had just returned home after serving a tour of duty in Iraq.

