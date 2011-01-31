Jindal proposes bold changes to higher education

By Adam Hooper - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Governor Bobby Jindal is proposing some bold changes to higher education in Louisiana. Some of those changes would directly impact the students. On Monday afternoon, Governor Jindal announced his plan to raise tuition for students.

"It makes it tough being a student, not being able to work full time. You've got to take out student loans, and you're kind of already in the hole," said one McNeese student.

Also, in an effort to prevent excessive class dropping, which often results in unused professors and classroom space, the legislation would raise the cap on per credit hour tuition from 12 to 15 hours. Tougher course drop policies would be required as well. Another part of Jindal's plan to save higher education is to combine the five university boards into one, a plan widely criticized by current board members.

" Let's be clear, a lot of the people that have been opposing these kinds of changes have opposed these changes based on politics, on turf, because they don't want one board to lose power," said Governor Bobby Jindal. "We think more of these dollars should go into the classrooms. Less of our dollars should be going on management boards, on duplicative oversight, on duplicative administration."



