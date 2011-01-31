Council to meet with probation officers & sex offenders

By Lee Peck - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Since Lake Charles City Council passed its new sex offender law, we've heard both arguments of support and criticism. Tuesday the probation and parole officers who keep up with the sex offenders are set to meet with members of the council and express their concerns.

Also expected at that meeting a handful of registered sex offenders, who will also be voicing their concerns.

"It seems like every two or three months somebody pops up with a new rule or new law or something like this," said Daniel Dean.

Bound to a wheel chair and dying of kidney disease, death is not 57-year-old Dean's biggest worry. Dean is a registered sex offender and fears he may have to move with the new requirements and fines recently put in place by the Lake Charles City Council.

"I go to dialysis three times a week, sometimes four," said Daniel Dean. "I'm facing death every day, going through the worrying."

The new law sponsored by Councilman John Ieyoub requires sex offenders to now pay $600 to register to live in the City of Lake Charles, plus $200 a year after that. It also requires sex offenders to disclose more about the nature of their sex crime, victims and criminal history.

City officials are making no apologies for the tougher requirement. However, Dean says it should concern the public when it comes to accountability. He compares the current system to a roll of pennies.

"You've got all of the probationers here in one bundle. They can see what's happening. But you open that up and you scatter that roll of pennies on the floor - you can see a lot of them, but some are going to roll under the screen and you're not going to be able to see them and that's the ones the public is going to have to worry about," said Dean.

Dean has been registering for the last four years. He was arrested for aggravated rape, but chose to plea down to indecent behavior with a juvenile rather than take the risk of being convicted and face jail time or a death sentence. He says anyone can find themselves in his situation.

"I'd like to point my finger at not only Mr. Ieyoub but the public as well and indicate that that finger is pointing at you. Because you can get tied up in the system just by somebody saying you did. They're going to pick you up, run you through the system and whether you was convicted or not it's still on your record that you was arrested for a sexual offense. And that's all it takes," said Dean.

Dean along with other registered sex offenders will be at the meeting Tuesday night along with probation and parole officials and members of the City Council. The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the Probation and Parole Office on Highway 14.

