D'Albor named as permanent police chief of Jennings

By Brandon Richards

JENNINGS, LA (KPLC-TV) –Jennings Interim Police Chief Todd D'Albor will be sticking around as the city's permanent police chief after successfully passing a police chief's exam.

By law, all perspective candidates for Jennings police chief must submit to a written exam.

Four candidates took the test in early January, but D'Albor was the only candidate to successfully pass.

This mean D'Albor will get to continue his mission of making Jennings a safer place to live.

Since his appointment, D'Albor has increased police patrols and has worked to improve the relationship between Jennings residents and his officers. D'Albor has also made it a top priority to combat the city's drug problem.

So far, his strategy appears to be working.

The crime rate in Jennings has fallen 25% in just the last few months.

"[Chief D'Albor has] been doing an outstanding job," said Jennings Mayor Terry Duhon.

D'Albor says one of his big goals in 2011 is to reach out to the youth of Jennings. D'Albor also says he will continue holding the men and women who make up his department to a higher standard.

"We will continue what we've already started to build," said D'Albor. "I'm very pleased where we are now. Obviously, we have a ways to go."

D'Albor was appointed by Mayor Duhon in August 2010, replacing former police chief Johnny Lassiter.

