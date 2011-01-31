Bryce Perkins' 2nd degree murder trial expected to begin Tuesday

By Michael Addison - email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The trial of one of the men charged in the slaying of a Louisiana marine is expected to get underway on Tuesday.

Bryce Perkins is scheduled to appear in front of Judge Ron Ware with his attorney Tom Lorenzi.

Perkins and Austin Rousseau are each charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 20-year-old Daniel Gueringer.

A police report says Gueringer was shot and killed while breaking up a fight at a house party July 4th weekend in 2009.

Perkins is the accused gunman, but four others are also charged in Gueringer's death.

Rousseau is charged with second degree murder. Another suspect, Taylor Johnson, is charged with inciting a riot. The final two, Derek Peloquin and Gregory Wisner, are both charged with accessory after the fact to second degree murder.

