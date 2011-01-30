Deputies discover meth lab at Moss Bluff home

By Adam Hooper - bio | email

MOSS BLUFF, LA (KPLC) - On Sunday afternoon the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office received a tip about possible criminal activity at 1594 East Pine Meadows Drive, in Moss Bluff. Sheriff's detectives say they discovered a meth lab in a shed behind the residence.

According to officials 34-year-old Michael Silva has been arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on charges of operation or creation of a clandestine lab. Detectives say at least one more arrest will be made in connection with the meth lab.

