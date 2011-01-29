"Swamp People" cast members make a stop in the lake area

By Crystal Price - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Two cast members from the hit reality show "Swamp People" made a stop in the lake area on Saturday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

"Trapper" Joe LaFont and "Trigger" Tommy Chauvin have been appearing on the History Channel's reality show since the premiere in August 2010. On Saturday the two native Louisianans stopped by the boat and RV show to sign autographs and visit with lake area residents.

LaFont and Chauvin were raised in Houma, but they currently reside in Belle Chasse where episodes are shot for "Swamp People." The two reality stars have hunted alligators and roamed the marshlands all their lives.

LaFont said the two never thought they would get the chance to do what they love on the big screen.

"When the History Channel approached us to make a show of us hunting alligators, Tommy kind of laughed and grinned about it," said LaFont.

But when the History Channel approached them about being in the show it was no joke.

"We caught 218 alligators last season," said LaFont. "That's why they approached me because we get so many large amount of tags."

LaFont said he and his favorite part of being on the show is appearing on the big screen.

"The favorite part about me making the show is watching myself on TV the next day," said LaFont.

However, LaFont said there is more to it than the rush of signing autographs and appearing on television.

"I think it shows the outdoors to people who haven't seen the marshlands in Louisiana," said LaFont. "I want to share with the world what I do and how I live on the swamp."

"Swamp People" is currently in the 2nd season. Filming for the second episode will begin filming in the next couple of weeks.

