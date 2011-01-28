Two men, juvenile arrested on armed robbery charges

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department arrested two Lake Charles men and a juvenile after their investigation found they broke into a home and stole items, including firearms.

On January 17, authorities with the LCPD began their investigation into a home invasion and armed robbery on Ashland Street.

Three suspects allegedly broke into a residence and encountered an unidentified 14-year-old. The victim was reportedly attacked with a stun gun multiple times and was subdued while the suspects removed several items from the residence, including two firearms.

After authorities investigated, they went to a home on Louisiana Avenue and found a majority of the stolen items, including one of the firearms reported stolen.

Eighteen-year-old George Buck, 17-year-old Dominique Brignac, and a 15-year-old juvenile were arrested and charged with armed robbery and home invasion.

Buck's bond was set at $150,000 and Brignac's bond was set at $65,000.

