Sulphur couple arrested for alleged child abuse

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Authorities with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a husband and wife after their investigation revealed the man was abusing four children and his wife knew about the abuse, but failed to report the incidents.

On Thursday, the CPSO received a complaint regarding 29-year-old Ross C. Blanchard of Sulphur. The complaint alleged he committed numerous batteries on four children during the last four months.

The complaint also alleged his wife, 29-year-old Emily R. Blanchard, had knowledge of the abuse and failed to report the incidents.

After authorities investigated, both Blanchard's were arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Ross Blanchard was charged with four counts of cruelty to a juvenile and Emily Blanchard was charged with two counts of cruelty to a juvenile. A judge set his bond at $100,000 and her bond at $20,000.

The four victims in this case are now in the custody of the Department of Children & Family Services.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.