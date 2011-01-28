Dolby educators and students remember Challenger disaster - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Dolby educators and students remember Challenger disaster

By Crystal Price - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Students and faculty at Dolby Elementary School in Lake Charles dedicated the school day on Friday to remembering the Challenger disaster that happened on January 28, 1986.

Science teachers taught students the importance of the NASA and how much further the space program has progressed over the last 25 years. 

Jana Guidry, a 5th grade science teacher at Dolby, was only one year old when the Challenger exploded. However, the story of Christa McAuliffe has inspired Guidry for years.

"It does hit a little more at home for me," said Guidry. "We kind of relate to how she was a great teacher and wanting to go to space for her students."

Guidry dedicated Friday afternoon to remind the students the importance of the space program and reflecting on the bravery of the seven astronauts who lost their lives.

"We don't just end it on a sad note though," said Jana Guidry, a 5th grade science teacher at Dolby Elementary School. "We talk about the different technologies and advancements that have come about because of the space exploration."

Faculty also shared their stories of where they were and what they remembered about the Challenger tragedy.

"Twenty-five years ago when the space shuttle exploded I was in high school," said Missy Bushnell, the assistant principal for Dolby Elementary. "I remember getting home and watching the footage on the news over and over and it was so devastating."

Through these reflections of the Challenger tragedy, educators are encouraging students not to give up on their dreams; even if it means taking a risk.

"I think it's very sad that they lost their lives doing something for science," said Victoria O'Quinn, a 5th grade student at Dolby. "I think we should still be trying to do new things and do whatever we can to make the future better."

