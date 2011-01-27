Shelton Fruge sentenced on Federal charges

By Theresa Schmidt - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Shelton Fruge has been sentenced to sixty years in Federal Prison after pleading guilty to two counts of production of child pornography. Those sentences are to run consecutive to sentences already imposed in state court where he received a life sentence plus 99 years.

He and his wife's story was first reported as one of sexual deviancy that revealed a case of severe child abuse and exploitation. It's the one in which investigators discovered videos showing one of the family dogs performing lewd acts on his wife, Pamela. The investigation revealed a six year old girl was raped, shown that video and exploited in other ways. But those charges were in state court.

According to the U.S. Attorney for the Western District, Shelton Fruge sexually assaulted very young girls and photographed the molestation. They say initially he photographed the children in sexually explicit poses and then, as the exploitation progressed, began photographing a six year old girl as he raped her.

Officials say after producing the hard core, prepubescent child pornography, Fruge would then trade the images with other people and discuss ways to further sexually assault the young children. After discovering the images the defendant put on the web, officials say agents with Homeland Security Investigations executed a search warrant at his home and found child pornography that he downloaded from the Internet and images of the two little girls.

Judge Patricia Minaldi says it was one of the worst cases she's been involved with in her entire career.

U.S. Attorney Stephanie Finley says, "Anyone who thinks they can commit such vile acts against the most vulnerable should think twice before doing it in this district. Our office, along with our federal, state and local partners will vigorously investigate and prosecute those who prey on the children of our community."

Shelton Fruge pleaded guilty to both counts. A third count of distribution of child pornography was dismissed. Though it's unlikely that Fruge will ever get out of prison, if he does, Judge Patricia Minaldi ordered that he be on supervised release for his entire life.

Fruge's attorney asked that he be put in a state facility but Judge Minaldi denied the request.

The following is a news release from the United States Attorney's Office:

Lake Charles man sentenced in Federal court for child pornography charges

