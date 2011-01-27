DeQuincy men arrested for possessing stolen boats

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – On January 8, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office detectives were called to a home in Lake Charles in regard to an aluminum boat, boat motor, trolling motor, and assorted fishing gear being stolen from the home. All information, including serial numbers of the items, was entered into NCIC database and also forwarded to the CPSO Marine Division.

On January 26, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents received a complaint in reference to a boat that had been abandoned for over a week off of Bayou D'inde Road in Westlake. When agents arrived, they found a boat matching the description of the stolen boat occupied by Stann M. Lebleu, 20, Heith L. Babineaux, 22, and Wacey P. Goodfriend, all of DeQuincy. During the investigation at the scene, detectives also recovered another boat and motor that was stolen from another victim. After comparing serial numbers of the boats, the agents were able to confirm the boats were stolen and notified CPSO detectives.

CPSO detectives arrested the three men and booked them into Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged them with two counts of illegal possession of stolen property; and unauthorized use of a movable.

All of the stolen items were recovered and returned to the owners.

Judge Clayton Davis set their bonds at $8,500 each.

CPSO Detective Shannon Chesson is the lead investigator on this case.