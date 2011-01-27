Jones appointed to Judicial Council of Louisiana Supreme Court

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Clerk of Court:

Calcasieu Parish Clerk of Court Lynn Jones has been appointed by the Louisiana Clerks of Court Association to serve as a member of the Judicial Council of the Louisiana Supreme Court.

The Judicial Council serves as a research arm for the Supreme Court. It often acts as a resource center where ideas for simplifying and expediting judicial procedures and/or correcting shortcomings in the system are studied.

The Judicial Council also publishes an Annual Report which chronicles the activities of the Council, the Judicial College, The Judiciary Commission, the Law Library, and the Judicial Administrator's Office. It also contains a compilation of statistics from the various courts in the state.

The Judicial Council is composed of 17 members representing the judiciary, the Louisiana Bar Association, the Louisiana State Law Institute, the Legislature, the Louisiana District Attorney's Association, the Louisiana Clerks of Court Association and the citizens of Louisiana. Jones' three year term commences on January 1, 2011 through December 31, 2013.