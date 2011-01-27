Sulphur woman arrested for smoking pot with a 10-year-old

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur woman has been arrested after authorities say she was smoking marijuana with a minor boy back in December.

In December, detectives with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office were called to a home in Sulphur regarding allegations that 21-year-old Crystal D. McClelland was smoking marijuana with and in the presence of a 10-year-old boy.

After an investigation by authorities, detectives arrested McClelland and she was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. She was charged with contributing the delinquency of a juvenile and distribution of CDS to a minor.

A judge set her bond at $5,000.

