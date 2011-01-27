Groundbreaking held for Enterprise Parkway extension

By Brandon Richards - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles held a groundbreaking ceremony for the first phase of the Enterprise Parkway extension project on Thursday morning.

The ceremony for the bond project was held at the northeast corner of Gieffers Street and Enterprise Boulevard.

The expansion is part of an ongoing effort to bring more businesses to the area.

"The Enterprise Parkway Extension project will help set the stage for the redevelopment of the Lake Charles North area while also serving as a pathway for increased economic activity in downtown Lake Charles," said Lake Charles Mayor Randy Roach. "It will provide additional access to Highway 171 during an evacuation. This project is the foundation of the North Lake Charles Redevelopment Master Plan."

City Councilman Marshall Simien added, "The extension of Enterprise Boulevard to Highway 171 is a long term transformational catalyst, not just for the northern part of our City, but for the northern part of our Parish as well."

Phase I of the project will provide an alternate route from Highway 171 and I-10 into downtown Lake Charles.

Construction on Phase I of the extension project is expected to start in March, and should be completed in late 2012.

