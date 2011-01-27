Two men arrested for failure to register as sex offender

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Compliance and Awareness Unit arrested two men on Tuesday for failure to register as a sex offender.

30-year-old Irvin A. Bang, Jr. of Westlake and 34-year-old Jeremy K. Laird of Lake Charles both failed to register at their new addresses within three days of moving, as required by law for all registered sex offenders.

Bang, who was already incarcerated at the Calcasieu Correctional Center for outstanding warrants regarding non support, was convicted in May 1999 for indecent behavior with juveniles and in September 2003 for felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile. A judge set his bond at $30,000.

Laird was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and his bond was set at $10,000. Laird was convicted in 1999 for carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

