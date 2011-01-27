Sulphur man arrested for burglary

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - Authorities have arrested a Sulphur man after their investigation determined he burglarized a truck back in September 2010.

In September 2010, authorities with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office were called to a home in Sulphur regarding a truck that had been burglarized. The victim, a soldier who had just returned home after serving in the military overseas, discovered his truck had been broken in to, his dashboard had been ripped out, and his stereo and speakers had been stolen.

After an investigation, authorities say on January 24, detectives arrested 19-year-old Kevin K. Duplechin in connection with the burglary. When Duplechin was questioned, officials say he confirmed committing the burglary and theft.

Duplechin was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and was charged with simple burglary, theft over $500, and criminal damage to property over $500.

A judge set his bond at $40,000.

The stolen items were recovered and returned to the owner.

